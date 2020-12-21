The Shawnee News-Star

Bobby Ray Armitage, 86, was born Oct. 10, 1934, in Oklahoma City to Gay (Shorty) and Edith (Nicely) Armitage.

He passed away Dec. 17, 2020, in his home in Meeker with his family at his side.

Bob grew up in the Rossville area and attended White Rock School. He joined the Navy in 1953 proudly serving for four years including an overseas tour on the USS Tolovana.

On June 1, 1953, he married Norma (Robinett) and they raised three children together.

Bob was a 58-year Mason, 32nd Scottish Rite and member of the Shriners. He worked at Tinker AFB for 27 years until retirement at which time his part-time cattle farming became full-time. Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing and working with his cattle.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Shorty and Edith Armitage; in-laws, Oral and Velma Robinett; son-in-law, Gary Thomas; great-granddaughter, Morgan Molsbee.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Norma Armitage of the home; children, Cheryl Thomas of Shawnee, Terrie Kiker and husband Kenneth of Konawa, David Armitage and wife Tonya of Meeker; nine grandchildren, Robert Davis, Carrie Moore, Dennis Kiker, Kaleb Kiker, Kendra Kiker, Michael Molsbee, Tyler Armitage, Colton Armitage, Jennifer Armitage; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, James Armitage and wife Helen of Meeker along with other family and friends.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, in the Lehman Funeral Home Chapel with interment following in the Rossville Cemetery.

Charitable donations in Bob’s honor can be made to the Masonic Charity Foundation or the Shriners Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lehman Funeral Home of Wellston.