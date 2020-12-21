The Shawnee News-Star

Lifelong Shawnee resident Carl Wayne Haugh passed away Dec. 19, 2020.

Carl was born to Delbert and Evelyn (Smith) Haugh on Oct. 24, 1952, in Shawnee City Hospital.

Carl attended Faith Seven School in Shawnee. He worked for Mission Hill Hospital, South Central, and Taco Bell.

Carl was proceeded in death by his father Delbert Haugh (Smoke), his mother Evelyn (Smith) Haugh, and his brother Dennis Haugh.

Those left to cherish his memory are Johnny Russel McDaniel, brother from Tecumseh; niece Joni and husband David Bibb, nephew Jon Michael McDaniel and John Russell McDaniel of Norman.

Carl had many friends, cousins, three aunts and one uncle.

Carl was a long time member of Temple Baptist Church.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 10 a.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park in Shawnee.