Beverly Buckmaster, 79, lifelong resident of Shawnee, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Shawnee.

Services are pending and will be announced at a later date. Cremation arrangements by Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh. There will be no viewing.

