Charles William Brooks, age 95, passed away Dec. 20, 2020, in Shawnee.

He entered this life June 20, 1925, in Kearney, Missouri, the son of Jewel and Ida Brooks.

Charles is survived by his wife of 76 years, Wilma Maxine; son Charles Michael and wife Jackie of Tecumseh; grandson Logan C Brooks and wife Katie, and great-grandson Riley of Newalla.

He is also survived by sister Juanita DeWebber of Tecumseh; sister-in-law Lana Brooks, of Tecumseh, brother-in-law Monty Montgomery and wife Nina, of Tecumseh; brother-in-law Otho Montgomery and wife Pat, of Tecumseh; sister-in-law Irma Montgomery, of Tecumseh and several nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; brothers Wilbert Brooks; Gilbert “Willy” Brooks and Lonnie Brooks; and infant sister Marie.

Charles worked at Tinker Air Force Base, TDR where he retired in 1980. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was also an accomplished woodworker, building furniture to small wood cars for children. Never idle, there was always a project in process. He enjoyed tinkering with small engines; if something was broken, he could repair it.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.