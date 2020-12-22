The Shawnee News-Star

Cleamon Hubert Rogers, age 85, of Tecumseh, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Shawnee.

Visitation will be 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 27, and continue through service time at Cooper Funeral Home.

Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Sharon Baptist Church with Reverend Danny Napier officiating. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

The family has designated donations to Tecumseh 4H and FFA Booster Club, P.O. Box 393, Tecumseh, OK. 74873 as appropriate for memorials in Cleamon’s memory.

