The Shawnee News-Star

Danaglee (Parkhurst) Dill, longtime Shawnee resident, passed away at the age of 67 on Dec. 17, 2020, in Shawnee.

She was born on May 21, 1953, in Oklahoma City to Robert Dan (Bobby Dan) Parkhurst and Linda Lee (Harris) Parkhurst. She graduated from Seminole High School and East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma.

She married Joe Eddy Dill in 1994 in Arkansas.

Danaglee was a teacher at Horace Mann School in Shawnee for many years. She enjoyed going to country and western singings with her husband Joe.

Those left to cherish Danaglee’s memory are her husband Joe Eddy Dill of the home in Shawnee, Oklahoma, daughter; Nalea Zissa and her husband Travis of Edmond, Oklahoma, sons; Eddie Dill and his wife Connie of Shawnee, Oklahoma, Timmy Dill of Alabama and Tommy Dill of Shawnee, Oklahoma, grandchildren; Alissa K. Meadows, J. Chance Meadows, Michael Larson, Jeremy Larson, Channa Smith, Lacie Jette, Brandon Dill, T. J. Dill, Tiffany Rhodes and Jessica Fox and eighteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Lee Parkhurst (2014) and her father, Bobby Dan Parkhurst (1979).

Graveside services for Danaglee were at 2 p.m., Tuesday Dec. 22, at Johnson Cemetery in Shawnee with Mike Hill officiating.

Casket bearers were J. Chance Meadows, Travis J. Zissa, Brandon A. Dill, Jason L. Smith, Michael L. Larson, Jeremy S. Larson and Ed. J. Dill.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.