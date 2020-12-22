The Shawnee News-Star

Loy Lamirand, age 93 of Wanette, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

Loy was born Sept. 5, 1927, in Wanette, the ninth of 11 children born to Fred and Irene Lamirand. He was raised in Wanette and attended school there. Loy left school early to help on the family farm for a time.

He left home for California following work and then joined the United States Army. Loy served his country proudly during World War II, serving overseas in the Philippines. Back home in Oklahoma, he started working for Oklahoma Hardware in Oklahoma City.

At this time, his baby sister Linda introduced him to a young lady named Ann McElhiney. They met in the Wanette Cafe, and began writing each other. Loy knew she was the one, and asked her out on a date, and the rest as they say is history. Loy and Ann were united in marriage on Saturday, July 17, 1954, in Shawnee. They first made their home in Oklahoma City where Loy found work in an auto parts store. He was a natural, and this would lead to a long and successful career. By 1973, they had settled back home in Wanette on an acreage they call home today. Together they raised their only child, daughter, Denise. Loy began working at J&K Auto in Purcell for Ed Johnson, and when an opportunity to buy into the business, he partnered with Ed’s son Gary. Loy co-owned and operated the store until his retirement. After retiring, he spent his days on the farm raising cattle. He was an avid Ford guy, and enjoyed tinkering around on his vehicles. Loy cherished his family and enjoyed family trips to the mountains of Colorado, and even introduced them to his love of pheasant hunting. He was a man of great faith, and long-time member of the Church of Christ. He was a wonderful husband and father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be dearly missed!

He was preceded in death by: his grandson, James Loy McDonald; his parents, Fred and Irene Lamirand; brothers, Dave Lamirand, Freddie Lamirand and Elmore Lamirand and sisters, Myrtle Close, Irene Vanschuyver, Evelyn Miller, Serena Lamirand, Jean Hightower and Linda Dike.

Loy is survived by his loving and faithful wife, Ann, of the home; daughter, Denise Lamirand Skinner; sister, Mae Combs and a host of other family and friends.

There will be a luncheon at Wanette Senior Citizens Center at 11:30 a.m. prior to services.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, at the Wanette Cemetery Chapel.

