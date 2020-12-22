The Shawnee News-Star

Margaret Carol (Neely) Weldon was born Feb. 11, 1948, in Ada, and passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, the youngest child of William Jaret and Maude (Lance) Neely.

She graduated from Latta High School and received her teaching degree and masters degree from East Central University in Ada. She also earned Foreign Language Institute and Special Education certificates. She taught school in Seminole and Shawnee. She loved teaching native American and Japanese children. She was selected to attend conferences in Japan twice and thoroughly enjoyed staying with Japanese families while attending the conferences. She completed 36 years teaching before retiring.

She lived in Seminole and was married to Barry Weldon from 1979 to 1998.

She met Danny Holt in 1999 and they became companions and moved to Shawnee in 2000. Danny died in 2014.

Margaret was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Shawnee.

She moved to Tulsa in 2017 to be closer to family.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents: William Jaret and Maude Neely (Lance); brother, Charles Neely; sisters, Elva Wilson, Caroma Leach and Maxine Davenport.

She is survived by her sisters; Wilma LaFevers and husband Troy and Ida Kilburn along with many cousins, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.