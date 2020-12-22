The Shawnee News-Star

Ryan Patrick Cartwright, of Shawnee, passed away in his home on Dec. 15, 2020, after a long battle with colon cancer.

Ryan was born on July 13, 1986, in Shawnee to Walter and Jennifer Cartwright. In his short life he did many wonderful things and was loved by many. He loved his family, being at the farm and shooting guns. He will be missed by many.

Ryan leaves behind his wife Katherine Cartwright; their three sons, Aiden, Aiden lann and Bradley and one daughter Kayleigh Grace; brother Chad Cartwright and wife Alissa Cartwright; nieces Daisy Mae and Magnolia Jane; father Walter Cartwright and mother Jennifer Cartwright; mother-in-law DeeAnn Jordan; grandmother Myra Campbell; and grandmother Allie Mae Caster.

He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Charles McMakin, Maurice Caster and David Campbell.

Services have not been announced yet.