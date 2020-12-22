The Shawnee News-Star

Sherry (Abney) Winlock, Shawnee resident, passed away Dec. 17, 2020, at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City at the age of 70.

Sherry was born Oct. 12, 1950, in Shawnee to Elmer and Tanya (Rottenberry) Abney.

Later in life she reconnected with one of her high school friends, Simon Winlock, and they were married Nov. 22, 1996. They just celebrated their 24th year of marriage. Sherry worked for over 35 years in Food Industry Management serving people, developing teams and always striving to become better. She was a diligent worker who put in years of hard work and devotion to better herself and her family.

Sherry was a dedicated mother and grandmother “Mimi” foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She was determined, stubborn, a bit spunky and always shot you straight with the truth.

Survivors include her husband Simon Winlock of the home; children, Stacy Walker and husband Brian of San Angelo, Texas, Phillip Smith of Seminole; Sammy Winlock and wife Stacy of Shawnee, and Ebony Wilkes and husband Darrel of Savanna, Oklahoma; her grandchildren known as her “LOVE BUGS,” Morgan, Mackenzie and Tyler Walker of Texas, Tristian and Madison Smith of Arkansas, Jesse and David Winlock of Oklahoma, Danon Reid, Joseph McClellan and Chloe Wilkes of Oklahoma; one brother, Rick Abney and wife Susie of Oklahoma; one sister Terri Wilbanks and husband Richard of Oklahoma; niece and nephew, Deanna Abney of Washington and Ricky Abney of Oklahoma and a host of other family and friends.

Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Tanya Abney.

To My Family and Friends:

Do not stand at my grave and weep. I am not there. I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow. I am the diamond glints on snow. I am the sunlight in ripened grain. I am the gentle autumn’s rain. When you awaken in the morning’s hush, I am the swift uplifting rush of quiet birds in circle flight. I am the soft star that shines at night. Do not stand at my grave and cry. I am not there. I did not die.

Memorial services for Sherry will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of OK Cremation & Funeral Home, Oklahoma City.