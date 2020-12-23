The Shawnee News-Star

Joan C. Hudson passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the age of 78.

She was born Oct. 18, 1942, in Prague to Cecil and Velma (Davis) Smith.

She married Ray Boyd Hudson on Aug. 29, 1959. They were able to celebrate 60 years of marriage before he passed away on Sept. 7, 2019.

Joan attended Vamoosa High School before marrying Ray Boyd and raising her family. She worked in several doctors’ offices before retiring. Joan and Ray enjoyed several years of traveling together across the United States before settling down and turning their attention to their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

We mourn the loss of our sweet, beautiful, gentle mother and grandmother. Joan was first and foremost a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and caregiver, always putting others first. She loved her children and grandchildren and loved working with and serving children at her church. Joan was funny and clever, and we will see her again one day – probably making biscuits and chocolate gravy for Jesus.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Ray; her brother Jerry Smith and her sister, Mary Elizabeth (Smith) Yarbrough.

She is survived by her daughter Sherri Ballard and husband Chad of Bethany; her son Joey Hudson and wife Angie of Rio Vista, Texas; and her daughter Brenda Holt and husband Tracy of Edmond; her brother Larry Smith and wife Hyral of Tahlequah; sister-in-law Norma Brock of Shawnee; sister-in-law Leota Wilson and husband Milburn of Ada; and brothers-in-law, Arlie Hudson of Konawa, and Art Hudson and wife Harriett of Konawa.

She is also survived by, her pride and joy, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren: Bo Ballard and wife Emily with children Doc, Benny, Emma, Bekah, and Charley of Oklahoma City; Jennifer Hudson and Mark Moncrief of Denton, Texas; Whitney Larrison and husband Kyle with son Walker of Cleburne, Texas; Sydney Moore and husband Schuyler with daughter Sadie of Edmond; Derek Hudson and wife Shelbi with daughter Adelaide of Katy, Texas; Hannah Griffis and husband Matthew of Yukon; and Hudson Holt of Wichita, Kansas.

Services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Temple Baptist Church in Shawnee. The burial will be private. In these times, the family recognizes that attendance at a funeral is uncertain. The funeral will be streamed on the Facebook page of Temple Baptist Church. Please feel free to honor Joan’s life at a distance in whatever way is fitting for you and your loved ones. If you do attend, the family request you wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.