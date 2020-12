The Shawnee News-Star

Ronald Gene Cast, 89, passed away Dec. 15, 2020, in Del City.

He is under the direct care of Resthaven Funeral Home in Shawnee.

Visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 28, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Graveside services will be held at 2 on Monday, Dec. 28, at Resthaven Memorial Park in Shawnee.