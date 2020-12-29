Beverly Buckmaster died Dec. 18, 2020

Beverly Buckmaster was born on May 11th, 1941 in Shawnee, OK to Chester and Myrtle (Cagle) Mankin. She went to be with the Lord on December 18th, 2020.

She was the youngest of 4 children. She graduated from Tribbey High School in 1959. She worked at Harts Produce after High School; then she worked at the old Sylvania Plant; then she owned Jay’s Steakhouse; and then worked for DPW Credit Union where she retired from in 2003.

She married Paul Buckmaster in June 1959 and had 5 children; Greg Buckmaster and wife Anne, Rocky Buckmaster of Shawnee, Jeff Buckmaster of Macomb, Joe Buckmaster of Shawnee, and Paula Buckmaster of Shawnee. She had 16 Grandchildren and 24 Great Grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews. She also helped raise three nieces, Barbara Pursell, Beverly Nett, and Belinda Collins. She also took Jimmy Stokes under her wing after he lost his parents. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventists Church in Shawnee.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers Bobby Weatherall and Darrell Mankin, and a Great Grandchild Maya hill. She is survived by 1 Brother Don Weatherall; her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services, are Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Living Love Christian Center, 1000 N. Kennedy, Shawnee, OK.