Cynthia Raikes Wilson died Dec. 17, 2020

The Shawnee News-Star

Cynthia Ann (Cindy) Raikes Wilson succumbed to COVID-19 complications on December 17th, 2020. Born in Jeffersonville, IN., December 30th, 1959, she is survived by her children, Ambre Dawn Ellison (Crate), Michael Andrew Testerman, Jr.(Mei), Bobbi Jo Davidson (Matt), John Anthony Wilson (Emily), a nephew, Robert James Brace, who was more brother than nephew, and six grandchildren, Seiji, Piper, Drake, Asher, Olivia, and Naomi. She is also survived by a sister, Marguerite Frazier Brace, and a brother, James Frazier. Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Weaver Raikes, and mother, Frances Waldvogel Raikes.

Cindy was a member of The Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Greenville, SC. Due to COVID restrictions, an Invitation Only service will be held December 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM. The service will be streamed live on The Church of the Redeemer’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/corgsc) and archived as well (www.corgsc.org) to allow her far-flung family and friends to join in. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Rector’s Discretionary Fund, The Church of the Redeemer, 120 Mauldin Road, Greenville, SC 29605, so the church may continue its outreach to those in need.