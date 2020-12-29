James E. Moudy, 91, died Dec. 17, 2020

The Shawnee News-Star

James E. Moudy, 91, of Tecumseh, Oklahoma passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 in Shawnee.

He was born March 17, 1929 to Barnie and Ella (Hays) Moudy in Havana, Arkansas.

James was raised in Havana, Arkansas where he attended a country school until the age of 7 when his parents moved the family to Tecumseh, Oklahoma. He attended Tecumseh Public Schools and graduated with the class of 1947 from Tecumseh High School.

He married Wanda Bouy on December 24, 1959 and they made their home and raised their family in Tecumseh. Wanda preceded him in death on September 13, 1983. He later married Sheila Delano Cox on February 11, 1984. James moved to Eufaula where he live for 20 years before returning back to Tecumseh in 2014.

He worked at Wilcox Motor Supply in Tecumseh for many years and retired from Allen Bradley/TDK as a set up and repair man.

James was a member of the Highland Church of Christ in Tecumseh and a member of the Tecumseh Alumni Association. He served on the Tecumseh Civil Defense and the Tecumseh Volunteer Fire Department in the 1970’s. While living in Eufaula he served on the FAIC Fire Department and the Board of Directors for RWD #9 for 19 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Bouy on September 13, 1983; his parents, Barnie and Ella Moudy; 2 sons-in-law, Larry Thornton and Dewey Phillips; 3 brother, Earl, Odis and Norman Moudy; and sister and brother-in-law, Anona and Claude Willis.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sheila Moudy of the home; 2 daughters and 1 son-in-law, Pam and Steve Henderson of Bethel Acres, OK and Dianne Thornton of Tecumseh, OK; 1 Son and 1 daughter-n-law, Barney and Sherry Moudy of Tecumseh, OK; 7 grandchildren, Justin Phillips, Maegan Phillips, Jessica Thornton, Kayla Moudy, Sean Thornton, Lisa Moudy and James “JR” Moudy; 1 great-granddaughter, Aubree Williams; and many loving friends and extended family.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Erick Henson, Tecumseh Highland Church of Christ officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Meeker, OK under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guest book on-line, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.