Jerry Wayne Beeson died Dec. 13, 2020

Jerry Wayne Beeson of Tecumseh/Newalla area, Oklahoma, passed away December 13, 2020 at St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City after a brief illness. Jerry was born May 5, 1949 and was a man who enjoyed the outdoors and horses. He took special pride in his distant relative Chalkley Beeson who was the owner of the Long Branch Saloon in Dodge City, Kansas, as well as a lawman, a cattleman, buffalo hunter guide to such clients as George Custer and the Grand Duke of Russia and musician leader of the “Dodge City Cowboy Band” that was so acclaimed it played at the inaugural of President Benjamin Harrison,

Jerry was the second child born to Jack Beeson and Beatrice Perham Beeson. Jerry had a subtle grin for most occasions. He was always there for his mother and her for him. You cannot say much better than that about a man. Jerry resided with his mother for several years and gave her great comfort and care, including frequent trips to the casino.

He is preceded in death by his father Jack Waldon Beeson and his sister Debbie Kay Beeson Jones. Jerry is survived by his mother Beatrice Beeson of Harrah, three sons, Jack Beeson of Shawnee, Brad Beeson of Shawnee, Chad Beeson whereabouts unknown, sister’s Pam Massey of England and Susan Marie Goodman of Harrah and the source of his greatest joy, grandchildren Jack Beeson, Jr., Henry Beeson and Daylon Nail Beeson. He will be missed by those he spent his last years with.