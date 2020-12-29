Julius Max Hudson, 95, died Dec. 26, 2020

The Shawnee News-Star

Julius “Max” Hudson, born July 29, 1925 to Clyde and Katie Ann Hudson near Vinita, Oklahoma, passed from his earthly home on December 26, 2020 at age 95. On July 1, 1960 he married Evelyn Brown, his wife of 60 years.

Max is survived by his son Chris Hudson and wife Dorraine of OKC, daughter Denise Pierson and husband Brian of Bethel Acres, 8 grandsons, 4 granddaughters, and several great grandchildren. Max’s only surviving sibling is a younger sister, Cathy Taylor of Star City, AR.

Max was preceded in death by his parents, 9 brothers and sisters, two sons: Gary and Johnny, and his wife Evelyn, who recently passed on November 2nd.

Max volunteered to join the U.S. Navy in the summer of 19942 and served four years in the Pacific Theatre on board four different ships. He completed his service as a Petty Officer Second Class, Boatswains Mate. In 1953 Max completed his Associate’s Degree in Diesel Engineering at Oklahoma A&M. Sometime after moving to Shawnee, Max began work at the Post Office and retired from there in 1981. Two weeks into retirement he began working at BancFirst, where he worked another 20 years.

Max was a former long-time member at Calvary Baptist Church with Evelyn. Max and Evelyn were current members of Temple Baptist Church.

Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 30 at Walker Funeral Service. Graveside services will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Blackburn Chapel Cemetery. Family members ask that each attendee wear a mask.