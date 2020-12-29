Robbie Lucille Partlow died Dec. 23, 2020

The Shawnee News-Star

Robbie Lucille Partlow went home to be with her Savior December 23, 2020. Robbie was born June 17, 1943 in Shawnee, Oklahoma to Ralph Wade and Annie Christine (Bybee) Edmundson.

Robbie graduated Shawnee High School in 1960 and was a graduate of Oklahoma State University, 1965.

She married Dennis Weston Partlow on May 31, 1963 and they were married 53 wonderful years before he preceded her in death on December 11, 2016.

Robbie worked as a secretary at Western Electric/Lucent/Celestica from 1980 to 2002, when she retired.

She was a member of Surrey Hills Baptist Church where she performed many duties throughout the years ranging from administrative functions to mowing church grounds. The Surrey Hills Baptist Church faith community was considered family.

Robbie was preceded in death by her parents and husband Dennis Partlow.

She is survived by her two sons Paul and wife Patricia Partlow and Jimmy Partlow; daughter Angie Partlow; 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; sister Linda Russell of Shawnee, OK; brother Edward Edmundson of Las Cruces, NM as well as nieces, nephews and many friends.

Visitation will be at Chapel Hill Funeral Home on Thursday, December 31 from 1 pm to 5 pm. Robbie’s graveside service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens will be livestreamed. Those wishing to join may do so through Robbie’s online memorial at www.ChapelHill-OKC.com Go to Robbie’s graveside service and click “JOIN LIVESTREAM.”