Ronald Lee Carty died Dec. 11, 2020

The Shawnee News-Star

Ronald Lee Carty was born May 12, 1936 and died Dec. 11, 2020.

Retired from Tinker AFB in 1988. He worked many positions during his career and was an aircraft mover when he retired.

After retirement Ronald built several houses and did several remodel jobs. He loved dancing, RVing and going to Branson Missouri and Yuma Arizona. He was a member of Rock Creek Baptist Church

Ronald is survived by his wife Zeta, Daughter Lisa Mills and husband Roger, Ronda Lindsay and husband Garold, step son Cody Bennett, step daughter Lee Ann Bourland and husband John, brother David McGlathery and sister-in-law Debbie, sister Judy Perry, 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, special friends Randy Rhodes & "The Rowdy Bunch" and a host of family and friends.

A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.