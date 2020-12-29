Una Lee (Helton) Carpenter, 94, died Dec. 26, 2020

The Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee resident Una Lee (Helton) Carpenter died Sunday at a local nursing home. She was 94.

Graveside Services will be 10 am Saturday at Resthaven Memorial Park with Gary Nickerson officiating, under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.

Mrs. Carpenter was born April 6, 1926 in Shawnee to William Earl Helton and Inez (Applewhite) Helton.

She graduated from Bethel High School. She married Ira Ray Carpenter, July 1944. She worked at FW Woolworth Co and Oklahoma Baptist University where she retired after 34 years of service. She was a member of Hilltop Baptist Church, where she served as Sunday School Secretary.

Survivors include; one daughter, Ann Rogers, Fort Worth, Texas; son and daughter-in-law Bill and Linda Carpenter, Shawnee; four grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; sister Mary Shannon, Shawnee; brother and sister in law Robert and Phylis Helton, Keller, Texas; and Helen Glover, Roseville, California; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Geraldine Helton and James “Buddy” Earl Helton.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hilltop Baptist Church, PO Box 1803, Shawnee, OK 74802.