Virginia Norrene Hayes, died Dec. 23, 2020

The Shawnee News-Star

Virginia Norrene Hayes passed from this life on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Virginia was born October 7, 1942 in Shawnee, OK to Douglas and Edith Brasiel Jones. She graduated from Shawnee High School in 1961.

She married Jackie G. Hayes on October 31, 1964. Her proudest moment was raising a family and spending time with her great grandchildren. Most everyone says she always had a smile. She would help anyone and spent her time giving what she could. She was charming and kind.

She was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church in Shawnee and member of the Hagar Home Extension Makers from 1966 until the group dissolved.

She loved to travel and went all over the US with Jack and the kids. After Jack died she had great, fun memories of taking cruises and traveling outside the US with her sister Sara Jones.

She is preceded in dead by her parents Douglas and Edith Jones, and her husband Jackie G. Hayes.

She is survived by son Larry Hayes and his wife Rebecca, daughter Cassandra Russell, son David Hayes and his wife Kimberly, sister Sara Rosalie Jones, brother Bob Jones and his wife Gloria of Lawton, OK, granddaughter Daniell Shannon and husband Harley of Lawton, OK, granddaughter Shelby Hayes of Lawton, OK, grandsons Seth and Brendan Hayes, great grandsons Arlo and Eddie Shannon of Lawton, OK, and serval nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The service will be livestreamed on Resthaven’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ResthaveFuneralHomeAndMemorialpark/ on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.