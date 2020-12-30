The Shawnee News-Star

Dannie Herbert Morse died Dec. 26, 2020.

Viewing for Dannie will be from noon to 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 31, at Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.

A celebration of life service for Dannie will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 2, at Swearingen Funeral Home Chapel in Seminole. Don Worden will officiate the service.

Masks and social distancing are required for those attending the viewing or funeral.

Arrangements are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.