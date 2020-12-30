The Shawnee News-Star

Don Paningsoro, age 64, of Shawnee, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Shawnee.

He was born Jan. 25, 1956, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Elieser O. Paningsoro and Peggy Mata Paningsoro.

Don lived in Carson, California, when he met his future wife, Helen Devon Fox, before moving to Shawnee. Don and Devon were married on April 2, 1976.

Don worked as an Aircraft Mechanic at Tinker Air Force Base for 35 years.

He was a family man who emphasized “Family Comes First.” He loved watching sports and attending his grandchildren’s activities.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Rachel.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 44 years, Devon, of the home; children, Joyce Paningsoro, Michelle and Danny Kessner, Damon Paningsoro, Brandon and Katie Paningsoro, and Troy Paningsoro, all of Shawnee; grandchildren, Kiana, Zack, Hannah, Abbie, Kona, Jentzen, and Ari; great grandson, Hurricane; sister, Rene Hobbs, brothers, Ben, Michael, and Ivan Paningsoro, all of California; numerous nephews, nieces, and other family members.

Visitation will be 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3.

Services will be 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 4, at Cooper Funeral Home in Tecumseh with Victor Cope and Richard Wolfe officiating. Burial will follow at Johnson Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

