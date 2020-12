The Shawnee News-Star

Herbert Larry Holton passed from this life to the next Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 4, at Calvary Cemetery with Deacon David Schrupp, St. Benedicts Catholic Church, officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

