The Shawnee News-Star

Kenneth M. Wilhite was born Feb. 26, 1932, in Wetumka, Oklahoma, to Jess A. and Lenora Wilhite and passed from this life Dec. 28, 2020, in St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa at the age of 88.

Kenneth attended school at Wetumka High School in Wetumka and later had joined the U.S. Army and had an honorable discharge in 1952. He lived and worked mostly in Oklahoma, but worked for several years out of the country doing concrete slip forming.

He married his high school sweetheart Betty Little and had two beautiful daughters, Lesa Carol and Teresa Elaine. Ken was married to her until her early death in March of 1958. He then married Wilma Kay Nunley on June 12,1958, and they were married until 1975. Ken later married three more times.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his father and mother, his brother, JW, and two daughters, Lesa C. (Wilhite) Duffield in July of 2016 and Crystal (Wilhite) Guest in November 2016.

Kenneth is survived by two daughters: Teresa E. Wilhite of Spring, Texas, and Sherri Kay Smith and husband Mike of Copan, Oklahoma. Kenneth is also survived by three sisters, Ellen Furgason of Clovis, New Mexico, Ruby Wisehart of Apopka, Florida, Creta Stevens Rexroat of Mesa, Arizona; three grandchildren, Kevin Hopper of Woodland, California, Brandon Smith and wife Lacey of Ochelata, Oklahoma and Ashley Vaughan and husband Greg of McAlester, Oklahoma. Kenneth also has four great-grandchildren, Marshall Vaughan, Lincoln Smith, Paislee Vaughan and Anderson Smith.

Due to COVID a spring memorial service is being planned. The family asks for no flowers, but have set up a memorial at The Agape’ Mission, P O Box 1085, Bartlesville Ok, 74005, a feeding mission founded by his daughter Sherri.

Cremation is under the direction of Williamson-Spradlin Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Wetumka Cemetery in Wetumka after the spring memorial service.