The Shawnee News-Star

Larry Gene Crow, 80, lifelong Tecumseh resident, joined his family and friends of angels on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.

He was born June 17, 1940, to Harold and Gerry (McNair) Crow in Shawnee.

He grew up in Tecumseh and continued to live there all his life. He loved his hometown and knew everyone as he had delivered papers as a young boy.

He attended grade school and high school in Tecumseh and graduated with the THS class of 1958.

He met Dorothy Cope at Falls Creek in the summer of 1957. They married two years later on June 5, 1959. They were married for 61 years. They were the parents to three daughters, LaDonna, LaDarla and Karen.

Larry was saved and baptized as a young boy at the FBC, Tecumseh. He loved the Lord and always tried to be a good example of his faith to those around him.

He started his own business as an electrical contractor in 1964. He loved to work and he loved the interaction of those he worked with. He was very proud to have been able to participate and do his part in buildings being constructed at Romulus Baptist Church, New Hope Baptist Church and Sharon Baptist Church.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Gerry Crow; in-laws, Elwood and Bessie Cope; daughter, Karen Degraffenreid; grandson, Dakota Ragon; sister-in-law, Ann Crow; and brother-in-law, Jerry Cope.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Crow of the home; rqo daughters LaDonna (Randy) Brock of Macomb and LaDarla Woody of Shawnee; two brothers, Don (Dee) Crow of Edmond, and J.R. (Lydia) Crow of Ruskin, Florida; four sisters-in-law, Linda (Royce) Lanier of Reagon, Myra (Kay) Sweaney of Harjo, Vera (Rick) Masters of Oklahoma City, Cheryl (Mark) Lipe of Arcadia; two brothers-in-law, John (Carolyn) Cope of Edmond, and Pat (Melissa) Cope of Macomb; seven grandchildren, Josh Brock, Oklahoma City, Ryan Brock, Macomb, Stephanie Ragon, Tecumseh, Zachary (Cristin) Ragon, Norman, Stephen (Shannon) Degraffenreid, Edmond, Christopher (Madi) Degraffenreid, Choctaw; and Kaylee Ragon of the home; thirteen great-grandchildren; and many loving friends and extended family.

The family would like to thank Angelic Hospice and Dr. Scott Stewart for their loving care and support during this time.

The family has designated the building fund at First Baptist Church, Tecumseh as appropriate for memorials.

Memorial service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 2, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mike Craig officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh. Please join the celebration of Larry’s life through Cooper Funeral Home’s Facebook page for live streaming of the service.

