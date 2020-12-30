The Shawnee News-Star

Robert A. “Big Bob” Grace died from complications due to COVID-19 on Dec. 28, 2020.

Bob was born in Oklahoma City on Aug. 11, 1940, to Raymond A. Grace and Thelma L Grace (Withers). He graduated from Northwest Classen High School in 1958. In 1960, he went cruising 23rd street in Oklahoma City and asked Beverly if she was looking for her “MRS degree.” Of course, she said “NO,” but finally gave in and married him on July 1, 1961.

Bob started his career at Pittsburg Plate Glass before moving to Shawnee in 1971 to start his own company, Shawnee Acoustical Ceilings, Inc. He and Beverly operated the company until retiring in 2001 to move back to Oklahoma City to be closer to family. He was the most supportive fan and rarely ever missed a sporting event of his kids or grandkids. He was always proud to be a lifelong member of both the 32nd Degree Freemasonry and the Shriners. He will be remembered for his beautiful smile, kind heart, and larger-than-life personality.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Thelma Grace, his brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Kathy Jones.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Beverly Grace, daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Mike Reider, daughter and son-in-law, Dr. Sandy Grace and Verej Jazirvar, and the greatest loves of his life, granddaughters Kelsey Grace and Lindsey Grace. He is also survived by his brother-in-law and his wife, Gary and Gina Jones, his sister-in-law and her husband, Barbara and Donald Dunnihoo, numerous nieces and nephews, and many great friends.

There are no services planned at this time due to COVID-19.