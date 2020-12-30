The Shawnee News-Star

Roy Dene Nikkel, 84, of McLoud, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

Roy was born in Elk City on Dec. 15, 1936, to Walter and Ruth Lau Nikkel. He was raised in Alfalfa, Oklahoma, on the family farm started by his grandfather and continues to be in the family where after retirement, he continued to be involved. He attended Alfalfa schools graduating in 1955. He was active in FFA, basketball and drove a school bus his senior year. After high school, he attended Oklahoma State University, graduating in August 1959 with a degree in animal husbandry.

On Sept. 5, 1959, Roy married Elfrige Seals, whom he met at OSU on a blind date. That same month he began a career with the Oklahoma Health Department as an environmental specialist, retiring on Dec. 31, 1998, after 39 years.

Roy was a member of the First Baptist Church of McLoud and served as the Sunday school secretary for over 45 years. Roy enjoyed woodworking and took great pride in his lawn, creating a neighborhood standard and friendly competition. What Roy held dear was a strong belief in Christ and spending time with family and friends, which was evident in the selfless works he did by helping others.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Ruth Nikkel, sister Ruth Kight, brothers Bob Nikkel and Jerry Nikkel, and one great-grandson Kye Howell.

He was survived by his wife of 61 years, Elfrige Nikkel; two sons, John Nikkel, wife Nikki, and Bryan Nikkel; five granddaughters Shelby Dowell, Brianna Nikkel, Tari Coffman, Tara Howell, and Brittany Britain; four grandsons Michael Woods, Cory Coffman, TJ Ferguson, and Landry Willis; and 18 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of McLoud Mary Buzzard building fund.