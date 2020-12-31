The Shawnee News-Star

Juanita Mosier was born on March 8, 1939m to Lloyd and Hazel Lawson in McLoud, Oklahoma. Juanita Mosier entered into eternal rest on Dec. 28, 2020, in Shawnee at the age of 81.

Juanita was loved by everyone that knew her. Juanita was known for her work ethic and how she never stopped until the job was done. Juanita proudly worked at the McLoud Phone Company for 37 years. She loved spending time and being surrounded by her family. She enjoyed sewing and was known for her cooking.

Preceding Juanita Mosier in death is her beloved husband, C. Wayne Mosier, both her parents, Lloyd and Hazel Lawson, her brother, Lloyd D. Lawson (Buster), her sister, LaDonna Sue Jones, her daughter-in-law, Brenda Mosier, and her granddaughter, Chandrea Mosier, as well as numerous aunts and uncles.

Left to mourn her passing are her two sons, Jodie Mosier of McLoud and Danny Mosier of McLoud, her daughter, Shelli Brown and husband Jon of Chickasha; her seven grandchildren, Tiffani Delfs of Harrah, Nicole Wheeler of Chickasha, Breanna Hilton McLoud, Sarah Setzer of Shawnee, Kristin Miller of Yukon, Melanie Vaughn of McLoud, and Cody Mosier of McLoud; five siblings, Phyllis Campbell, Larry Lawson, Richard Lawson, Charles Lawson, and Diana White; along with 18 great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

Services entrusted to Browns Family Funeral in McLoud.

Services will be Saturday, Jan. 2, at 1 p.m. at the Dale Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, at the funeral home.