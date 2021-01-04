The Shawnee News-Star

Barbara Loraine Petree was born in Oklahoma City to Neal and Oleighla Taylor on April 22, 1931. Barbara graduated with a bachelor’s in teaching from OBU and went on to use her degree as a first grade school teacher.

Barbara married Harry Gipson Petree and they soon began to start a family. She was a member of ADK Teachers, and loved teaching and “lifting up” children.

In her spare time, she enjoyed quilting, gardening, playing dominoes, musical and dancing programs, and attending the sporting events of her grandchildren. Her gardening skills came into play every spring season when she planted Geraniums.

She had eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and another on the way! She taught first grade for 31 years, positively influencing hundreds of lives. She taught each to read and prepared them for their journey in life. She and her husband Harry, were still “Gammy and Gampy” to children for over 20 years after her teaching career. These many children who’ve grown up over the years have been integral to Barbra’s life, even now. She was an angel on earth for all of us.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Neal William Taylor and Oleighla America (Osborne) Taylor, husband, Harry Petree, daughter, Martha Trammel, brother, Neal Taylor, sister, Jane Meschberger and husband, Aaron Meschberger, and brother-in-law, Kelly O’Conner.

Barbara is survived by her children, Deborah Jane Goad, Greg and wife, Paula Petree of Shawnee, Norma and husband, Everett Crosley of Oklahoma City, Harriet Holland and wife, Sharon Truxillo of Denham Springs, Louisiana, sister Joyce O’Conner of Tucson, Arkansas, son-in-law, Kim Trammel of New Castle, sister-in-law, Penny Taylor of Oklahoma City. Barbara also leaves several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, to honor her life.

Funeral service was held Saturday, Jan. 2.