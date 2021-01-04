The Shawnee News-Star

Billy Bob Sullivan, age 88, passed away on Dec. 30, 2020, at his home in St. Louis, Oklahoma.

Bill “Big Bill” Sullivan was born near Maysville, Oklahoma, on Oct. 31, 1932, in a dirt floor cabin on the banks of the Washita River. He grew up in St. Louis, Oklahoma, where he was a multi-sport athlete.

He met and married his school sweetheart, Joyce Dunagan in 1952.

Bill attended East Central University on a football scholarship.

Bill was drafted to serve in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. He was honorably discharged and returned to Oklahoma and began a family. He also attended the University of Oklahoma on the GI Bill and attained his degrees in elementary and secondary education.

Bill’s calling became a career with the Norman Public Schools. He was an elementary school teacher and coach at Jackson, Adams and then was the first principal at Cleveland Elementary. From there he was the principal at West Jr. High. After a brief career change, he returned to Norman Public Schools as director of elementary education. This transitioned to deputy superintendent, whose duties included director of transportation, director of maintenance, director of central kitchen and director of personnel. When Bill retired, four positions were created. He loved his students and remembered most of them in his later years. Education and the OU Sooners were his passions.

Bill is survived by his wife Joyce, son; Marty Sullivan and his wife Paula, daughter; Mary Camille, grandson; Dylan and his wife Cassidy and his greatest joy, his great-granddaughter; Slone and special thanks to “DaNiece” for your love and care.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; W.M. and Queenie (Gillham) Sullivan and his brother; Harold (Frog) Sullivan.

Viewing for Bill were from 8 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 2, and from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3, at Swearingen Funeral Home, 1001 N. Milt Phillips Avenue in Seminole.

A private ceremony will be held at this time, with plans for a memorial service in spring 2021 where all friends and family can gather to celebrate this life well lived.

Casket bearers will be Gary Smith, Bill Jordan, Randy Stevens, Gerald Huff, Steve Nail, Darrell Elliott, Ramon Olvera, Doug Hoelscher, Vic Long, Dean Blevins, Steve Greene, Konrad Eek and Jon Barr.

Arrangements are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.