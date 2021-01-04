The Shawnee News-Star

Carol Jean (Morris) Sedlacek, of Prague, passed away on Dec. 28, 2020, in Shawnee at the age of 74.

Carol was born on Dec. 25, 1946, in Stroud.

She was the daughter of Jewell Ivan and Retha Mae (Gore) Morris. Carol grew up in the Stroud area, attending Stroud Schools for most of her education.

Carol married the love of her life, David Michael Sedlacek, and the two were happily married for 55 years. Following their wedding, Carol moved to Prague to live with her new husband. She continued her education, graduating from Prague High School. Following high school, Carol worked at Pritchett's Department Store, the Prague Hospital for 18 years, and nine years for the Sac and Fox Nation's Contract Health Department. Carol and David had two children, Shannon and Richie Sedlacek. They made their home in Prague and were blessed with many happy years together.

Carol enjoyed sharing memories of growing up and playing in the Deep Fork River, while her grandfather and family noodled nearby. She continued her love for fishing, she loved to go bass fishing with David. She enjoyed being active. She loved to paint, and draw. She and David spent hours working on puzzles together. She loved spending time in her garden. She was also a great cook, she loved making delicious meals for her family and friends. Carol sewed many Kolache outfits for her kids and grandchildren in which she won many awards for them. She was a decorated Kolache baker, as she won numerous awards for her Kolaches. When she wasn't cooking delicious meals, you would often find her knitting blankets for newborns. Many newborn babies were kept warm by the love filled blankets she knitted. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Most of all, Carol loved her family.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, David Sedlacek; two children, Shannon Sedlacek and her fiance Derek Holland and Richie Sedlacek and his wife, Traci; grandchildren, Karis Jade Carpenter and her husband, Tyler, Bostyn Kip Collins and his fiance, Jayda Bowling and Richmond Derek Sedlacek and his wife Amber; Devin Brook Sedlacek and her fiance Josiah Nyberg; great grandchildren, Viviann Blayke Carpenter, Colton Carpenter, Wylde Nyberg and two on the way, Ella Jade Carpenter and Iris Jo Nyberg. She is also survived by brothers and sisters, Terry Morris of Stroud, Timmy Morris of Florida, Sharon Morris of Texas, ony Morris of Stroud, Sandy Werskhy of Pryor, Cheryl Morris of Salina and Todd Morris of Salina; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A private family service will be held, with burial at Prague Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Service of Prague. An online guestbook is available at www.parksbrothers.net.