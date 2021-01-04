The Shawnee News-Star

Kathy Jo Smith, age 61 of Shawnee, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at her home.

Graveside services were held Monday, Jan. 4, at 10 at Fairview Cemetery Chapel. Pastor Jim Landilus officiated.

Kathy was born Oct. 11, 1959, in Oklahoma City to Stanley and Ruth (Lowe) Buckmaster.

She graduated from the Ozark Adventist Academy in 1977 and then attended Seminole State University.

She was the accounting manager for the Seminole Nation Division of Commerce.

She was a member of the Shawnee Seventh Day Adventist Church.

She grew up in Shawnee, loved country living. She was a big fan of vegetarian cooking, home grown tomatoes, watermelon, bird watching and photography. Her children were what she was most proud of. Her eyes would light up when given the chance to brag about them.

She is survived by her husband: Dale Smith of the home; daughter: Lindsay Lewis and husband Tadd of Midwest City; son: Dustin Smith and wife Shelby of Oklahoma City; two brothers: James Buckmaster and wife Charlotte of Graham, Texas; Chuck Sawyer and wife Marla of Harrah; one sister: Gina and Bud Ward of Oklahoma City; four grandchildren: Makayla Clarke , Makenna Lewis, Mahleah Lewis and Major Lewis of Midwest City; father: Stanley and wife Carol Buckmaster of Norman; mother-in-law Retha Fuller of Shawnee. Numerous other family members that loved her so much.