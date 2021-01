The Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee resident Robert Knight, 77, passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2020, at his home.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Walker Funeral Service.

Due to Covid19 precaution, the family will have a private service that can be viewed on Facebook live at 2 p.m.