Thelma May Sterba (Foster) passed away on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at the age of 93.

She was born in Garber, Oklahoma, on March 21, 1927, to Arthur and Leota Foster (Gatten).

She married JB Sterba on Feb. 21, 1947. Thelma and J.B. were longtime residents of Shawnee.

Thelma was a loving Christian wife and mother; very giving and compassionate and will be greatly missed.

She moved to Weatherford in 2007 after she was preceded in death by her husband J. B. in 2001.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Raleigh Foster, Marilyn Yirsa, and Bernice Moorehead.

She is survived by son Jim and Cindy Sterba of Wayne, Oklahoma, son Jay and Phyllis Sterba of Weatherford, Oklahoma, daughter Rebecca Ninman and Larry of Union City, Oklahoma; grandchildren Jansen Sterba and his wife Amanda, Joshua Sterba and wife Christy, Aaron Sterba and wife Alison, Elizabeth Ninman, Jennifer Ninman, and Lucas Ninman; great-grandchildren Katelyn, Riley, Jude, and Nora; brothers-in-law Pete Yirsa and Dave Moorehead; and several nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 5, at 10 a.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, Jan. 5, at 2 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at the Resthaven Memorial Cemetery in Shawnee.