The Shawnee News-Star

Beatrice Bernice Lindsay went home to be with Jesus on Jan. 1, 2021.

She was born on Oct. 19, 1930, in Seminole to Richard William Pippin and Virginia Mae Pippin. She was the youngest of six children.

She graduated from Seminole High School and met the love of her life, Harold Wayne Lindsay Sr., whom she married Dec. 2, 1948. Together they raised four children.

They loved to fish so they spent many days at their trailer in Brooken Cove on Lake Eufaula and many other Oklahoma and Texas lakes throughout their life together.

Bernice worked as an office manager for Pippin Plumbing in Seminole, a contract administrator for Cassel and Cassel Insurance in Abilene, Texas, and BancFirst in Marlow, Oklahoma. After she retired, they moved to Shawnee to be close to their children and grandchildren.

Her greatest joy was being with her family, traveling and going to the beach. She loved to cook and bake everyone’s favorite meals and desserts and hand make special holiday gifts for everyone. Bernice loved to take pictures, so she documented her whole life with photo albums. She made one for each of her children and their families as well as her and Harold’s lives from birth. She made every visit special and we never saw her when she didn’t have a beautiful smile on her face.

Bernice was a member of Rock Creek Baptist Church and she loved all the ladies in her Sunday School Class.

Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Wayne Lindsay Sr., son, Ronnie Wayne Lindsay, and great-grandson, Derreck Justice Doughty.

She is survived by her daughter, Paula Simmons of Bethany, Oklahoma, son, Harold Wayne Lindsay Jr., and wife Angela of Bethel Acres, Oklahoma, Garold Dewayne Lindsay and wife, Ronda, of Shawnee, Oklahoma, seven grandchildren, Kandace, Cara, Kyle, Ashlee, Adam, Julia, James, Danielle, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and friends.

Services will be held Thursday, Jan. 7, at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Baptist Church, 44900 Hardesty Road, Shawnee, with Danny Napier officiating. Burial will follow at Blackburn Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.