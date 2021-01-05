The Shawnee News-Star

Jerry Thomas Houck, Collinsville resident, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the age of 51 in Collinsville, Oklahoma.

Jerry was born to Leonard and Ethelene (Holder) Houck on Jan. 12, 1969, in Seminole. He was a graduate of New Lima High School.

Jerry married Michele Triece on July 4, 2014, in Collinsville. He was an outgoing people person who made friends easily. He enjoyed the outdoors and appreciated nature. He was also a good steward of the land and loved to plant trees, build and fish. Jerry was a 30-year Union Ironworker who had been elected to serve as the business agent for Local Union 620. Jerry owned and operated his own company since 2004 as H & H Specialty Construction. He has traveled the country building radio frequency shielded chambers. He was the RF shielding superintendent on our nation's communications center in Alaska as well as RF shielding for the Sea-Based X-Band Radar in Hawaii.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Michele Houck; four daughters, Mikay Elliott of Ft. Collins, Colorado, Mariah Brown of Tulsa, Syd Triece of Broken Arrow, and Sabrina Triece of Collinsville; brother, Garry Don Houck; sister, Teresa Houck and her husband Scot Sloan; nephew, Alon Sloan and many other family and friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his grandparents Naomi Houck-Robinson, Ernie Robinson, Bill Houck Sr, Pauline Holder and JB Holder and his aunt Phyllis Holder.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, Jan. 8, at 1 p.m. at Immanuel Fellowship Church in Seminole with Jeff Nance and Billy Houck officiating. Due to the current pandemic, the family encourages those attending to social distance and wear a mask.

Services are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.