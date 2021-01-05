The Shawnee News-Star

Kira Beene, 49, of Tecumseh, passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Oklahoma City.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 7, and continue through service time.

Service will be 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8, at Sharon Baptist Church with Reverend Clint Dawkins officiating. Burial will follow at Tribbey Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh. Please join the celebration of Kira‘s life through Cooper Funeral Home’s Facebook page for live streaming of the service.

