The Shawnee News-Star

Minnie Ruth Walker passed peacefully from this life in Shawnee on Dec. 21, 2020.

She was born Feb. 17, 1932, on her maternal grandparents' Econtuscha farm east of Shawnee. She lived and attended school in Shawnee, graduating in 1950. Soon after graduation she was employed by Southwestern Bell Telephone in Shawnee and later in Oklahoma City. She was a proud union member until her retirement in 1983.

Minnie enjoyed taking college classes and workshops in areas of interest throughout her life. Her creative and independent nature led her to pursue a wide variety of activities from hiking the Grand Canyon and white water rafting the Colorado River to studying with renowned artist Richard Goetz for many years. She will be remembered for her skillfully created paintings, drawings, and all forms of crafts and needlework. Likewise, her generosity and fun loving personality leave behind a lasting influence on her family and friends.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, AT&T Pioneers, Shawnee Sew & Sews, Sierra Club, SHS Class of '50 Reunion Committee, Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art, and Holdenville Society of Painters. She was a staunch Democrat and an ardent supporter of organizations that work to improve people's lives including Habitat for Humanity, Salvation Army, Doctors Without Borders, Friends of the Shawnee Library, OETA/PBS, Jesus House, Pott. Co. Community Market, and Alzheimer Research/OMRF.

Minnie was preceded in death by her parents Ruth (McCoy) and Alwyn Walker; and grandparents Dr. J.A. and Minnie May (Kirst) Walker, and Tom and Alice (Doebbeling) McCoy.

She is survived by her brothers Virgil (Virginia Ann) Walker of Bartlesville, Don (Jenny) Walker of Bradenton, Florida, and sister Nelda (Mickey) Ward of Shawnee, along with nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Shawnee Care Center and Heartland Hospice for the excellent care they provided the last three years.

Due to Covid-19 a memorial service is not planned at this time. To honor Minnie the family suggests you reach out to those in need perhaps by donating to one of her favorite charities.