Allen Leon Hodde

The Shawnee News-Star

Allen L. Hodde, a farmer, rancher, horse owner and trainer, and a lifelong resident of McLoud, passed from this earth on Christmas day in Nashville, Tennessee. He was 78.

He is survived by his son Jeff, his daughter-in-law Kelly, and his grandson Benjamin, who currently reside in Tennesee.

He is preceded by his mother Emma, his father Otto, and his daughter Tammy.

Allen was born March 7, 1942, in a log cabin one and one half miles northwest of McLoud. He graduated McLoud High School in 1960 and worked as a dairy farmer with his mother and father on their farm one mile south of McLoud. As his passion grew in Quarter Horse racing, he owned and ran horses at tracks that ranged from Stroud to Ruidoso, New Mexico. His horse “Say Lady” won the All American Futurity in 1980.

A graveside service will be arranged for him later this year. Flowers and condolences may be offered at that time.