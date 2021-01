The Shawnee News-Star

Deana (Mullican) Martin, the daughter of Charles and Betty Lou (Croce) Martin, was born May 1, 1954, and passed away on Dec. 31, 2020, at her home in Shawnee. She was raised in Maud.

She was retired from Tinker AFB.

Deana was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ferd and Josie Martin, George and Effie Croce, her father Charles Martin, and an infant sister, Susan Lou Martin.

Deana is survived by her daughter and son, Brandy (Cleary) Conrad and Van Ray Cleary; eight grandchildren: Destinee Arms, Austin Lee, Alyssia Lee, Zaden Cleary, Zalie Cleary, Cammron Cleary, Roslynn Cleary, and Blakelynn Cleary; and three great-grandchildren: Sirene Ramirez, Oaklynn Lee, and Dawson Lee.

Deana lived for each of these; they were all her shining stars, from her children to her great-grandchildren. She would do anything for each of them.

She is also survived by her mother, Betty Martin (whom she always talked about with so much love and pride), two brothers, Randy Martin and Timmy Martin, and two sisters, Beverly Martin and Leah LeCamus.