Donald Lee Cole of Heavener was born Jan. 21, 1947, in Asher to Lark Andrew and Mirt (O’Neal) Cole and passed away Jan. 3, 2021, in Fort Smith, Arkansas, at the age of 73.

He is survived by two sons: Tim Cole of Heavener, Oklahoma, and Paul Cole of Poteau, Oklahoma; one step-daughter: Doreen Cotter and husband Anthony of Cameron, Oklahoma; one step-son: Haydon Massey of Mobile, Alabama; two brothers: Bob Cole and wife Loretta of Asher, Oklahoma, and Wayne Cole and friend Shelly Jones of Blanchard, Oklahoma; two grandchildren: Andrew Hawkes and Jaxon Cole; two step-grandchildren: Jamie Lloyd and Jerri Dawn Hildebrant; two great-grandchildren: Atlas Lee Martin and Alice Elise Hawkes; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Beulah Harvey and Ellen Rollings.

Don was a long-time resident of the area and a retired equipment operator for the LeFlore County District #3 Highway Department in Heavener, Oklahoma. He loved hunting, especially when he was hunting with his dogs. Don also enjoyed visiting with his family and friends.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Bruce Herion officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. View Cemetery in the Glendale Community under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener, Oklahoma.

Pallbearers will be Andrew Hawkes, Tony Canada, Koby Whiteis, Lance Smith, Haydon Massey, and Jamie Lloyd.

Viewing will be from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., Thursday, 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, and 8:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. The family will visit with friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Friday.

