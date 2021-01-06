The Shawnee News-Star

Jacaquita Ann Withrow White was born in Caney, Oklahoma, on Sept. 1, 1942, to Loyd Vernon and Clara (Ingram) Withrow. The family moved to Newalla, where Jacaquita attended Newalla school first through eighth grade, then graduated from McLoud High School in 1960. There she met her high school sweetheart, Gerald White. Jacaquita attended East Central University, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Education with an emphasis in Mathematics. Jacaquita was certified to teach math, including advanced math courses, several business courses, and home economics.

She married Gerald in Newalla on Aug. 16, 1964. They moved to Killeen, Texas, where Gerald served in the Army. Jacaquita taught her first year in Killeen. They returned to Oklahoma, where Jacaquita began teaching at Jarman Junior High in the Mid-Del School District. During her tenure at Jarman, she served as district curriculum coordinator, math department chair, and mentor teacher. She received multiple awards, including Teacher of the Year. Jerry and Jacaquita moved to Newalla in 1976, where they raised their three daughters and enjoyed their lives on Vernon Drive for over 40 years.

Jacaquita enjoyed sewing, reading, solving the daily Cryptoquote and crossword puzzles, hosting large family dinners, tutoring anyone and everyone in math, playing Scrabble, and serving as church secretary, historian, and treasurer. Everyone who knew Jacaquita experienced her kindness and thoughtfulness. She was known for sending cards for all the right occasions and gifting Christmas ornaments for just the right moments. She was also well known for her calming reassurances and her ability to make even the most difficult situations better. After teaching for over 38 years, Jacaquita retired in 2002 to dote full-time on her grandchildren.

Jacaquita is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of almost 52 years, Gerald; brothers, Kenneth Withrow and Ron Withrow of Newalla; and sister, Linda Fugate (Jimmy) of Choctaw.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly and her husband, Ray Eary of Choctaw; daughter, Elizabeth and her husband, Brad Karnes of Choctaw; daughter, Rebecca and her husband, Justin Harkey of Midwest City; four grandchildren, Levi Karnes, William Eary, Ethan Karnes, and Emily Eary. Jacaquita is also survived by numerous in-laws, nephews, nieces, friends, and church family. Jacaquita loved her family and extended family. Of all her accomplishments, her grandchildren meant the most. They became her whole heart and purpose. She poured everything she had into them. And she loved her husband. She kept every letter, card, and picture he gave her throughout the years. As Alzheimer’s took her memories and her words, she did not let it take his name from her.

Jacaquita’s family is thankful for her exceptional caregivers at Shawnee Care Center and Valir Hospice. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8, at Bill Eisenhour NE Funeral Home, Oklahoma City.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery, 192nd Ave NE, Newalla.

To honor Jacaquita’s love of her church, please consider donating to the Falls Creek fund at Emmanuel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1119, McLoud, OK, 74851.