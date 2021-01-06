The Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee resident Patrick Franklin Riddell Ashton, 57, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at his home.

Wake services will be at 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8, at St. Benedict Catholic Church.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, at St. Benedict Catholic Church with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.

Patrick was born June 29, 1963, in Shawnee and raised by his mother Patricia (Haase) Ortega and step-father Raymond Ortega. He attended Grove School in Shawnee then paid his own way to attend Tecumseh Christian Academy before attending Oklahoma State University. Patrick worked as C.E.O. of House of Health in Shawnee.

He enjoyed sports, particularly O.S.U., and was a talented artist.

He was preceded in death by his father: Ralph H. Riddell, step-father: Raymond Ortega, grandparents: Frank and Pauline Haase, and an uncle: Michael Wilkinson.

Survivors include his spouse: Keith D. Ashton of the home; mother: Patricia Ortega Rounds of Shawnee; daughter: Alicia D. Crawford of Shawnee; granddaughter: JaeLynn Crawford of Shawnee; son: Christopher R. Ortega and wife Amber of Stratford; grandchildren: Abygaile, Callee, Blake, and Brantt Ortega; sister: Dawn Ortega of Tecumseh; half-sister: Debra Short of Florida; in-laws: Sally and Orvel Ashton of Burkburnett, Texas; sister-in-law: Phyllis Ashton of Burkburnett, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.