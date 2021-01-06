The Shawnee News-Star

Sheila D. Moudy, 76, of Tecumseh, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Shawnee.

Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Erick Henson, Tecumseh Highland Church of Christ, officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at New Hope Cemetery in Meeker at a later date.

The family has designated the Alzheimer’s Association, Oklahoma Chapter, 6601 Broadway Ext., Suite 120, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 as appropriate for memorials.

