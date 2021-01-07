The Shawnee News-Star

Charlyn Jan Britt passed away on Jan. 6, 2021, at the age of 55 after a long and brave battle starting at age 9 with juvenile diabetes then kidney failure, and most recently 15 months on dialysis. She was an adored wife, mother and grandmother, as well as a beloved friend to many others.

“Jan” was born on Oct. 14, 1965, in Tulsa. She was soon placed into the loving arms of her parents, Charlie and Margaret Brown, in Shawnee.

She grew up and lived the majority of her life in Shawnee, having graduated from Shawnee High School in 1983.

Jan had a tremendous love for music and she became an accomplished pianist at an early age and by high school she was serving as a backup pianist at several churches, often playing at weddings and local events. She was also active in Campfire Girls.

On June 7, 1986, Jan married the love of her life, Scott Britt, in Shawnee. They were married 34 years.

In 1986, Jan also became a registered nurse and throughout her nursing career she worked in several different capacities including OB-GYN, and home healthcare in Oklahoma City and Shawnee.

She was a loving member of Immanuel Baptist church. She loved to travel and meet new people. She loved everyone she met and she had a love for all animals, birds and creatures on this earth that she encountered. Most importantly she loved God and she looked forward to the day she would go home to be in Heaven with Jesus.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, David Brown.

Survivors include her husband Scott; one son and daughter-in-law, Bryce and Katie Britt, of Moore; and one grandson, Asher Britt; her father and mother-in-law, Harold and Rowena Britt of Shawnee; sister-in-law, Susan Sutherland and husband Clay; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

No formal services are planned at this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A family graveside service will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations be made to Loaves and Fishes, a local meal program for the homeless.

Checks can be made to:

Immanuel Baptist Church- Loaves and Fishes

1451 E. 45th St.

Shawnee, OK 74804