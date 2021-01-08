The Shawnee News-Star

John William Walter Miner, 93, of Tecumseh, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at his home.

He was born Jan. 17, 1927, to Jim and Bertie (Bond) Miner in Hanna, Oklahoma.

John was raised on the family farm in Savanna, Oklahoma, and attended Savanna Public Schools.

At the age of 17 he joined the U.S. Army during WWII serving in the South Pacific. After he was honorably discharged he traveled throughout California on his motorcycle. He was very proud of his military service and proud to call himself a veteran.

He met his future wife, Opal Joyce Bourland, when his good friend, A.D. took him to his home and the rest was history. John and Opal were married on Dec. 16, 1950, in Van Buren, Arkansas. They raised their family in McAlester, later moving to Oklahoma City and in 1960 moved to Tecumseh they have lived since. Opal preceded him in death on July 23, 2019.

While living in McAlester John went to work at the Navy Depot. After moving to Oklahoma he went to work at Tinker Air Force Base and retired as the Supply Section Chief in 1974. After retiring from Tinker in 1974 he went to work at Cooper Funeral Home until he retired the second time in 1989. He along with his wife Opal built and remodeled many homes throughout their marriage. He loved traveling with his wife; he and Opal were considered Snowbirds and wintered in McAllen, Texas for many years. His greatest passion was spending time with his family who he loved very much.

He was a member of Tecumseh Mason Lodge, AF & AM 69 and was a Scottish rite 32nd degree Mason, Guthrie Consistory.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Opal Miner; son, Gary Miner; great-granddaughter, Chloe Carter; his parents, James and Bertie Miner; and six brothers and sisters.

Survivors include one daughter, Brenda Carter of Tecumseh; two sons one daughter-in-law, Larry Miner of Tecumseh and Dub and Beverly Miner of Tecumseh; eight grandchildren, Sammie Miner, Gary and Marissa Miner, Brent Miner, Tina and Rick Sturm, Evie and Troy Reed, James and Natahlie Miner, Krystal and Tim LaValley and Jeremy and Hollie Carter; 24 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Bea Coleman of Oklahoma City; and many loving friends and extended family.

Visitation will be 1 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 10, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 11, at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh. Please join the celebration of John’s life through Cooper Funeral Home’s Facebook page for live streaming of the service.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.