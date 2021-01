The Shawnee News-Star

Timmey Medcalf, age 56, passed away Jan. 7, 2021, at his home in Maud.

A celebration of life service for Timmey will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, at Cummings cemetery in Maud with Butch Bradley officiating.

Cremation services are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.