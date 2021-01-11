The Shawnee News-Star

Billy Wayne “Smiley” Perryman, 73, of Prague, unexpectedly passed away on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

Billy was born in Shawnee on Sept. 30, 1947, and graduated Shawnee High School in 1966.

He served in the Army in Germany from ’69-72.

He had lived in Prague for the last more than 40 years. Billy was an electrician by trade and worked for many years at Allen Bradley in Shawnee.

Billy’s beloved wife Nancy Christine (Chris) Shick Perryman passed away in September 2016 after a year-long stay in a nursing home where Billy loved and supported her on daily visits until the end. Billy was a lost boy without Chris in his life. He and Chris were married for over 40 years and had many years of the good life fishing and camping at lakes and rivers in Oklahoma.

Most recently, he loved drinking beer and making the rounds with his good Prague friend John Heusden and seeing other friends and playing pool at local spots especially on $1 beer days at the VFW in Shawnee and Ironhead Saloon in Seminole where he was happiest if he had $1 (heck he might buy a round for the house if there were five or fewer other people there) and someone had a quarter on the pool table for a game. He played pool his whole life and was a good pool player and enjoyed a challenging game.

He had a close relationship with his mom, Wreatha Fay Perryman Beamer, who passed in 2005. His father William (Bill) Lee Perryman also predeceased him in 2003. His father, who also lived in Prague, was able to live at home until his death with Billy’s care of taking him to doctor appointments in Oklahoma City at the Veterans hospital and eating hamburgers out and anything he needed and his three sisters will always be grateful for that. Brother-in-law Jay Loman and step-brother Frosty Perryman also predeceased him.

Billy leaves behind his three sisters Lydia Loman, Dale, LaRue Perryman (Keith Slankard) of Lafayette, Colorado, and Livia Ann Norman (Nolan) of Shawnee, also a brother Casey Dean Perryman (Kim). Billy also leaves behind nieces Kristie Quary and Jennifer Norman both of Shawnee, Heather Boes of Mahomet, Illinois, and Jamie Brinkman of Yukon, nephews Craig Quary and Dustin Norman, also many cousins and grand nieces and nephews and his special aunt, Dolores Perryman O’Toole, Fruita, Colorado. Billy tracked everyone in the family’s birthdays and always sent the best mostly appropriate funny cards.

No services are planned due to COVID.