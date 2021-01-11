The Shawnee News-Star

Clarence Wayne Cotter was born to Barbara Ann and Bobby Eugene Cotter on May 11, 1952, in Edmond, Oklahoma.

He married Ruby Leona McDaniel on Jan. 20, 1972, in Chandler, Oklahoma. They had five children whom they raised in Midwest City and Chandler, Oklahoma. Wayne had a sweet and unconditional love for each of his children which only grew sweeter as he welcomed his thirteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren into this world.

Wayne was the oldest of six children and always looked out for every one of his siblings for his entire life. He also loved and cherished his mom and dad as well. He followed his dad into the concrete finishing business at the age of fifteen years old and enjoyed working with his dad, uncle, and two brothers for many years. One of the things he was most proud of was teaching his concrete finishing trade to both of his sons who worked alongside him countless times over the years.

Wayne loved spending time with family, telling a good joke, singing karaoke, playing golf, and gardening. His other passions included watching Sooner Football or western movies, going to Branson, and spoiling his two granddogs, DJ and JT. One of his favorite things to do was laugh and boy was his laugh was contagious! We will all love and miss him for the rest of our lives.

Wayne departed this life on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, after a valiant fight against COVID-19.

He is preceded in death by his dad Bobby Eugene Cotter; and brothers Ricky Lee Cotter and Bobby Dean Cotter. Wayne is survived by his wife and soulmate Ruby Cotter of the home; children Dana (Jaye) Bartels, Barbara Cotter, Anthony (Dana) Cotter, Kristie (Wayne) McGuire, and Thomas (Tonya) Cotter. He is also survived by thirteen grandchildren Wyatt and Michael Bartels; Mersadie Cotter; Jada and Julie Engel, Avari Cotter; Kye, Kelsey, and Kasi McGuire; and Aaliyah, Brenden, Cayden, and Draiden Cotter as well as two great granddaughters Layni and Rylynn Bartels. He also leaves behind his beloved mother Barbara Ann Cotter, siblings Larry (Terri) Cotter, Steve Cotter, Carla Cotter, and Regina (Jeff) Anderson; his brother from another mother Dewey Selmon; and numerous other friends and relatives.

Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 11, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. with family visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. at Parks Brothers Funeral Home in Chandler.

Services will be Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 2 p.m. at Sharon Baptist Church in Shawnee with burial to follow at Morning Star Cemetery in Chandler, and services will be officiated by Brother Clint Dawkins. Please WEAR A MASK at all indoor services per the family request.

Online condolences can be made at www.parksbrothers.net. Care Services provided by Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Chandler.